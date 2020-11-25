OTHELLO - KXLY-TV reports that more COVID-19 cases stemming from the large ‘super-spreader’ wedding near Ritzville have been documented.
On. Nov. 7, more than 300 people attended a wedding in rural Ritzville. KXLY reports that the bride and groom live in Grant County.
Prior to this story, a total of 40 Grant County residents who attended the wedding were reported to have contracted the virus.
New information now reveals that seven additional cases linked to the wedding have been reported in Adams County. KXLY stated that it was informed by Benton-Franklin County Health District’s Nikki Ostergaard that her district has five coronavirus-positive patients who attended the wedding; three in Benton County and two in Franklin County.
(1) comment
Seriously. Do yall actually report over there anymore or just takeother people's hardwork, reword it and pass it off as your own? smh that's pathetic
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.