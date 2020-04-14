RITZVILLE - Investigators say a Ritzville police officer had used a Taser before fatally shooting a 48-year-old man armed with a machete Saturday night.
The deceased suspect has been identified as Shawn Lee, according to the Central Basin Investigative Team that is conducting the investigation.
Lee was reportedly passing through Ritzville with a family member on Friday when his vehicle broke down, according to investigators. Lee was towed back to the Love’s Travel stop off SR 261 in Ritzville and beginning early Saturday, police received three calls about Lee, two from Lee himself.
In the calls, Lee reportedly made allegations about being tracked and that his pickup was bugged. Family members from out of the area also called police to say Lee was suicidal and in possession of a sword. When Lee was initially contacted Saturday, he denied the allegations and the family member with Lee told officers the situation was under control.
About 11:30 p.m. Saturday, the family member with Lee went inside Love’s Travel Stop and asked for help, according to investigators. Ritzville Police Officer Jeff Lane and state Trooper Nate Romaneschi responded.
When officers were speaking with the family member on scene, Lee reportedly exited a parked car and began “swinging a machete aggressively,” investigators stated.
“While officers spoke with Lee and tried to get him to drop the machete, the family member on scene attempted to intervene,” investigators wrote. “Ignoring the officers, as well as his family member, Lee began to advance on the officers. Officer Lane deployed a Taser on Lee, which had no effect on him. Lee continued to close the distance on the officers swinging the machete when Lane fired from his department-issued firearm at a range of approximately 10 feet. The bullets struck Lee and caused him to drop the machete.”
An ambulance was called and both officers on scene attempted life-saving first aid on Lee, who later died at East Adams Rural Community Hospital.
Most of the confrontation was captured on the dash camera of one of the police vehicles on scene, according to investigators.
The Central Basin Investigative Team consists of law enforcement agencies from throughout Grant and Adams counties, and is activated following officer-involved shootings. The lead investigative team in this case consists of a Grant County Sheriff’s Office detective and Moses Lake police detective.
“This inquiry includes regular contact with Lee’s family and the involvement of two representatives of the Ritzville community who are all kept informed of the details of the investigation," investigators stated.
Suicide by cop. That's sad. For everyone.
