OLYMPIA - More than 1 million Washington residents have already activated WA Notify, an anonymous notification tool for smartphones to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
The state Department of health says more residents opted in within the first 24 hours than any other state using the technology. The state launched WA Notify earlier this week.
“Opting into exposure notification is something almost every Washington resident with a smartphone can do to help stop the spread of COVID-19, so we are gratified to see so many people adopting it quickly,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “If you haven’t activated WA Notify yet, please consider doing so. Studies from Oxford University and Stanford show that the more people who use a tool like WA Notify, the more effectively it will protect our communities.”
People with iPhones can enable the “exposure notifications” feature that is already in their phone’s settings, and Android devices can download the app. Use of the app is voluntary and users can opt out at any time. The statewide expansion comes after a monthlong pilot project used by 3,500 participants — including students, faculty and staff — at the University of Washington.
The technology, created by Apple and Google, is in use in more than 30 countries and more than a dozen states in the U.S., including New York, Colorado and Virginia. Washington was among five states with pilot programs already testing the technology.
The app uses Bluetooth wireless technology to detect when someone who downloaded the app has spent time near another app user who later tests positive for the virus. Phones using WA Notify exchange random codes, which officials said are completely anonymous, with no location tracking or exchange of personal information.
When someone tests positive for the virus, a health official will ask them if they have WA Notify and will give them a verification code — which is not tied to their identity — to enter into the app. Once entered, the app can determine users who have been near the person who tested positive and notify them of possible exposure. No information about who may have exposed them or where the exposure occurred is included in the notification. The notification will direct people to a website with information on next steps, including how and where to get tested.
The app — which can only be used on smartphones, not tablets — is meant to be used to complement contact tracing that is already being done by the state and local health departments.
After a person tests positive for the virus, a contact tracer gets in touch with the person to determine where they have been and who they have been around in order to ensure that close contacts are notified and told to get tested and self-quarantine.
big brother...rather than wear a mask they would rather be tracked..smh
Hospitals full. Staffing breaking down.
https://www.wenatcheeworld.com/news/coronavirus/update-the-wenatchee-valley-s-healthcare-system-is-on-the-brink/article_a8e63550-35c3-11eb-8151-f34210f2fa1d.html
Lol! Yes, keep the hysteria alive!
