MOSES LAKE - More than 100 employers looking to hire will on the Big Bend Community College campus March 5 for the annual Job and Career Fair.
The 27th annual event is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the ATEC Building on the college campus. The Job and Career Fair provides a central location for job seekers to meet with employers and a place to learn about career opportunities. The fair is open to the public.
Categories of employers attending including manufacturing, food processing, retail, service industries, health care, law enforcement, aerospace, education and technology.
Job seekers are encouraged to dress professionally and bring both a paper and electronic copy of their resume.
The Job and Career Fair is a partnering event between Big Bend, Moses Lake WorkSource, state Employment Security, SkillsSource, Adams County Development Council, Grant County Economic Development Council, OIC and other organizations.
For more information, contact Big Bend Career Services at 509-793-2069. The list of employers scheduled to attend can be found here: https://bit.ly/2P5gqHU.
