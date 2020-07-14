The presidential board of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is telling its members to ‘mask up’ amid mounting COVID-19 cases. In a news release published in early July, the Church did not include masks in its list of suggested preventative measures. Keeping six feet apart and covering coughs and sneezes was mentioned, but wearing a face mask wasn’t listed.
“A growing chorus of medical authorities has confirmed that the simple wearing of a face covering when in public and when social distancing is not possible will significantly reduce the spread of COVID-19. This is true both indoors and outdoors,” Elders Craig Christensen, Randy Funk, and Walter Gonzalez stated in a joint letter.
The trio also expressed their appreciation of the care exhibited by its members in returning to sacrament meetings wearing face masks, but ask all LDS members to “be good citizens by wearing face coverings when in public.”
Serious news organizations don't call them Mormons any more, per the request of the church. Just a heads up. They're called Latter-day Saints now.
Mormon church: Nope
Mormons: Nope
LDS: Nope
LDS church: Nope
Latter-day Saints: Yep
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints: Yep
Pretty sensitive on this one huh?
