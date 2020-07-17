If you still have a job and are in financial position to buy a home, you may want to ‘pull the trigger.’
On Thursday, Freddie Mac released results from is Primary Mortgage Market Survey. Results from the survey showed near all-time home lending lows. Freddie Mac says mortgage rates have fallen below 3 percent for the first time since government-backed mortgage finance firm began publishing such data in 1971.
Freddie Mac says the drop has led to increased homebuyer demand and, these low rates have been capitalized into asset prices in support of the financial markets.
As of July 16, 2020, the average 30-year fixed rate mortgage is 2.98%. A 15-year fixed rate mortgage average is 2.48%. The 30-year average rate is down .83% from one year ago and a 15-year average rate is down .75% from one year ago.
Over the last three years, mortgage rates reached their climax of nearly 4.5%-5% in fall of 2018 and have been on a steep decline since. There was a slight uptick at the end of 2019, but sharp declines continued as the pandemic began.
According to Zillow, home values in Grant County are up 8.9% year-over-year to $225,571 with a 1.5% value decline forecast between now and early 2021.
