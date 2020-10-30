MOSES LAKE - The Agricultural Appreciation Parade, a holiday tradition in Moses Lake dating back 25 years, will not be happening this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Given the current circumstances we have reluctantly had to cancel the Ag Parade this year,” the Downtown Moses Lake Association posted on Facebook.
The lighted ag parade pays tribute to Grant County’s agricultural heritage, with farm equipment and floats lit up for the night-time parade. This year’s event would have been the 26th year of the event.
The downtown association also says the annual Downtown Tree Lighting event has also been canceled. The association still plans to decorate at tree at Sinkiuse Square and string up lights on trees along Third Avenue.
(2) comments
covid striles again..[scared]
Why are they canceling it? Must be the .02 percent chance you might die from covid, well if your over 50 with serious health problems anyway.
