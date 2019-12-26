MOSES LAKE - Since the spring of 2019, Boeing’s grounded fleet of 737 MAX airplanes have been trickling into the Grant County International Airport.
Fast forward to today and the airport now harbors a pool of planes. As of last Thursday, Grant County International Airport Manager Rich Mueller says there were 249 aircraft parked on the tarmac. Mueller added that the airport only has room for a few dozen more aircraft.
With Boeing’s test facility situated at the east end of the airport, the aerospace manufacturer is leasing land from the airport to store its planes. Mueller says the airport will not lease any additional space beyond capacity. Mueller added that any additional storage beyond capacity would hinder operations at the airport and emphasized that kind of scenario “will not happen.”
On Thursday, Mueller told iFIBER ONE News that he assumes the fly-ins will soon cease now that production of the 737 MAX has stopped.
Boeing initially estimated that its planes could be cleared for service before the end of the year, but now experts believe that may not happen until February or March.
Everything has it's price......
