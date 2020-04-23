MOSES LAKE - On Thursday, Port of Moses Lake officials confirmed that there is no longer tarmac available for outdoor storage of planes at Grant County International Airport.
Since last spring, the Boeing 737 MAX fleet has been steadily flying in aircraft to the airport for reconfiguration of the fleet’s compromised flight controls. Also, 30 Delta aircraft also occupy a tenant's space at the airport as the airline industry sees drastic reduction in travel during the pandemic.
Airport Director Rich Mueller says the airport still has the capability of storing additional aircraft but only on gravel on the airfield’s south end. If aircraft were to occupy the gravel area, they would be parked atop metal plates. Mueller says the gravel area has the capacity to store three times the current grounded aircraft total. He says other airlines have approached Grant County International Airport about storage but they have not yet come to terms on any agreements.
Airport tenant ASPI is leasing all 16 available acres to Delta, 737s are taking up 30 acres at the Boeing’s Moses Lake test facility and grounded Boeing 737 MAX aircraft occupy 85 acres that is directly leased by the Port of Moses Lake. The port now charges $600 per acre of leased space per month, which totals a monthly income in excess of $51,000.
