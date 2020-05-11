MOSES LAKE - Highly anticipated springtime entertainment events at the Grant County International Airport have fallen casualty to the coronavirus pandemic.
The second Moses Lake Airshow, initially slated for June 14 at the Grant County International Airport, has been postponed to June 18 and 19 of 2021. Airshow coordinators say the decision to cancel this year’s show was influenced by the extension of travel bans for military personnel. A large portion of Moses Lake Airshow participants are servicemen and servicewomen.
However, on June 19, event staff say a virtual online airshow will take place live on the Moses Lake Airshow Facebook at 1 p.m. on June 19, the one year anniversary of the 2019 airshow.
A precursory event called the "Runway Run" was originally scheduled for June 6, but that event has also been postponed. Organizers say the 5k/10k could take place as early as Labor Day weekend or October.
