MOSES LAKE - A couple of local businesses are being penalized by the state for violating coronavirus-related restrictions.
The fines were issued due to lack of mask use by customers and staff. The violations were reported and processed sometime between mid-July through September.
Penhalluricks True Value in Moses Lake was fined $1,500 for one violation. According to the Department of Labor & Industries, workers were not wearing masks and the store did not require customers without masks to wear one; there were no signs requiring customers to wear masks.
Zips Drive In in Ritzville has been fined $2,400 for two violations. L&I officials say the restaurant did not require customers without masks to wear one; no signs requiring customers wear masks and no policy if they refused; no social distancing markers or barrier between front-counter workers and customers.
The two establishments were two of eight businesses fined over the summer.
Since mid-July, L&I has conducted more than 4,300 spot checks at businesses, including multiple visits at some locations.
(11) comments
It’s a government mandate, not a law!No business should pay a thing to this state! We need Inslee out of office!!
Yet insleez wasn’t fined for not abiding Apple maggot quarantine signs he passed along his way to distribute tainted apples.. go figure
If you cannot uphold a Code of Conduct and be civil in your posts, I sincerely hope IFiber deletes your account, internet access, tv, or otherwise and refuses to allow you back forever, paying customer or not. We have to remember this is a public forum, and derogatory comments, suggestive words, hate filled comments or otherwise are not allowed... If you want to express your opinion, do so. if you want to be a hate filled spoiled little brat living off mom and dads money cuz you think your stuff doesnt stink, Move back to the coast where you came from. I sincerely hope IFiber starts policing/reviewing ALL posted comments. mine included. 'nough said.
You must be a NEWBIE !!
Yes they fine small businesses and they are absolute morons for expecting us to be able to “force” customers to wear masks!!! I mean come on I can’t get within 6 feet of them so what am I gonna do to enforce it ??? L n I had an answer “call the state patrol” you think they are going to come out to a busy business 200+ times a day because someone is not wearing a mask which being forced to do to begin with is a violation of their rights !!!! Not gonna happen !!!
Frankly, I’m surprised L&I didn’t have to pay out for claims from employees statewide who suffered mental health effects from attempting to enforce masking policies only to be cussed and sworn at, yelled at, called communists etc. I am so tired of government at every level passing rules and restrictions then mandating that private businesses become their unpaid enforcement squadron. What if every private citizen was compelled to report every speeding driver, or every person they suspect of using illegal drugs, or even every person not wearing a mask?
What will those tyrants do next, fine or suspend the licenses of restaurants that recycle food, don't make employees wash their hands, etc.?
So L&I is fining businesses and telling them that they have to enforce these policies? Sounds a lot like Nazi Germany to me. See something? Say something!
This comment is an insult to everyone who died in the Holocaust.
This comments makes me feel sick. Normally I would call you a bitch or retard but you literally ruined my day. You are a piece of shit human being delete this fucking comment now.
A clothing policy has always been enforced. You may of heard, No shoes, No Shirt, No Service. A temporary policy in wearing masks to limit the spread of the disease is just that, temporary. The spanish flu had the same policy, we stopped wearing masks decades ago. https://www.history.com/topics/world-war-i/1918-flu-pandemic
