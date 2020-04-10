WENATCHEE - Despite the crippling effect caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Dutch Bros is among the large group of businesses still going strong during this troubling time. That’s why the regionally-known coffee maker is donating all of its April profits to medical first responders.
“We truly believe we’re all better together. Giving back to our customers and neighbors is part of our DNA,” said Travis Boersma, CEO of Dutch Bros. “We’re so thankful to be able to support and serve our communities during this unprecedented situation.”
The funds will go directly to First Responders First, an initiative that provides essential supplies and equipment to protect frontline healthcare workers and their parents.
“#FirstRespondersFirst is a really amazing initiative making a huge difference right now. We’re honored to help support this fund,” said Boersma. “We started this business not just to sell coffee, but to make an impact in positive ways. We hope we can do that this April and be a light in these difficult times.”
Recently, Dutch Bros announced its $1 million donation to support COVID-19 relief efforts.
