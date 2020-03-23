MOSES LAKE - Instead of selling its recently acquired stockpile of N95 masks, face shields, and Nitrile gloves, Moses Lake’s Harbor Freight store says its ready to donate to local healthcare facilities in need of such supplies.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to Moses Lake-based Samaritan Healthcare and gauged its interest in receiving the previously mentioned items. Samaritan Healthcare’s Gretchen Youngren says Samaritan is interested in receiving Harbor Freight’s inventory and has made a formal request.
All local health care providers are being directed to an online link where they can make such requests. Hospitals will be emailed a voucher when supplies are available for pickup.
The manager of Moses Lake's Harbor Freight store says the Wenatchee location is also participating and the both stores are in possession of the medical supplies.
Harbor Freight says it will only donate its items to hospitals with 24-hour emergency rooms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.