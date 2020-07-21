MOSES LAKE - On Tuesday, Moses Lake-based realty groups Gary Mann Real Estate and Team Up Real Estate have merged and partnered with Better Homes and Gardens, a national real estate franchise.
Team Up was purchased by Gary Mann Real Estate in 2011. Jason Hall, a once part-owner of Gary Mann Real Estate, bought out the other two co-owners to become the sole owner of Gary Mann Real Estate in 2018.
With the new partnership, Hall's realty group will now be known as 'Better Homes and Gardens Gary Man Realty.'
Hall says partnering with Better Homes and Gardens gives his staff more resources, streamlines business processes, provides an improved client experience.
Hall added that the Better Homes and Gardens name gives them more familiarity as the company grows and expands into new markets.
