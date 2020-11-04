MOSES LAKE - 400 donated coats will be given away this Saturday at the Boys and Girls Club in Moses Lake.
The charitable gesture is the 23rd annual Coats for Kids giveaway which is conducted by Moses Lake Rotary.
Donated items also include hats, gloves, and sweatshirts.
Moses Lake Rotarian Steven Ausere says Cobie’s Dry-cleaning of Moses Lake dry-cleaned all 400 coats for free. Donated items were collected via drop-off boxes at various locations throughout Moses Lake.
“I always like to volunteer for the coats for kids drive, it’s our favorite as rotarians,” Ausere told iFIBER ONE News. “You see the kids’ faces light up and you know they are warm and safe. You can see how appreciative the parents are.”
The coat giveaway will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7. Four coats per family are allowed. Coats for Kids will conclude once all items are handed out.
The Moses Lake Boys and Girls Club is located next to Park Orchard Elementary at 425 N. Paxson Drive in Moses Lake.
