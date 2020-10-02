MOSES LAKE - While COVID-19 will keep voters from hearing from election candidates in person, the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce is hosting a virtual candidate forum on Oct. 12.
Voters can hear from candidates online via Zoom meeting or Facebook Live through the chamber Facebook page. The forum begins at 7 p.m. and can be accessed through Zoom here: JOIN MEETING. Space is limited for the Zoom meeting.
Candidates invited to participate in the meeting include incumbent Tom Dent (R) and Eduardo Castaneda-Diaz (D) for Legislative District 13 state representative Pos. 1; Danny Stone (R) and Earl Romig (R) for Grant County commissioner District 1; incumbent Tom Taylor (R) and Rob Jones (R) for Grant County commissioner District 2; incumbent John Knodell and Kevin McRae for Grant County Superior Court Judge Pos. 2; and incumbent Dan Newhouse (R) and Douglas McKinley (D) for Congressional District 4 U.S. representative.
The candidate forum is expected to last until around 8:30 p.m., according to the chamber.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.