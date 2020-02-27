MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s Chamber of Commerce wasn’t guarded when it revealed its stance against a clean fuel bill it says could be costly to Washingtonians on both sides of the mountains.
House Bill 1110 narrowly made its way through the state House and is now under consideration in the Senate. HB 1110 aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with transportation fuels.
Supporters of the bill say it would result in a reduction of airborne particle matter 2.5 micrometers in size.
Opponents say the cost to comply with the bills standards would dramatically increase fuel costs. The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency estimates that a low-carbon fuel standard would increase the cost of gasoline by up to 57 cents per gallon by 2030. Diesel would increase by up to 63 cents per gallon in the same 10-year timeframe.
“Employers will pay more to get their goods to market. Employees will spend more to get to work. Families will face higher food and travel costs. The impact to the economy could total $1.5 billion in declining gross regional product,” wrote the Chamber in an email.
“And the additional cost would provide very little air quality benefit to the environment. In fact, this inefficiency has led the California Legislative Analyst's Office to recommend the Legislature amend or eliminate the program altogether,” the Chamber added.
The Chamber provided a link where one could act against the proposed law but the link failed to work.
HB 1110 will be heard during a Senate Transportation Committee meeting in Olympia on March 2.
