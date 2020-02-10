MOSES LAKE - The word dynasty is being used to describe the success of Moses Lake High School’s cheerleading program and for good reason.
The school’s 36 cheerleaders competed on Feb. 7 and Feb. 8 at the WIAA Cheerleading State Championships at Battle Ground High School.
108 schools competed in 20 categories for state titles.
Moses Lake placed 1st in the 4A Coed competition and placed 2nd in the 4A Game Day competition. This is the fourth state titled that the squad has earned.
Moses Lake Cheer is coached by Mikey Carlile and Toby Black. Coach Carlile was also selected for the WIAA Sportsmanship Award. According to the WIAA website, the Sportsmanship Award to bestowed a person or program for their outstanding efforts in promoting sportsmanship in and out of competition. The program’s criteria helps provide a consistent message of behavior for participants and fans to create a healthy culture at all contests throughout the state.
