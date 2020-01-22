MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake chiropractor charged by the Washington State Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission with professional and sexual misconduct has denied the allegations.
In an email from attorney Colin Kearns, part of the Moberg Rathbone Kearns law group in Ephrata, Kearns calls the allegations against Dr. Richard Ribellia “unsubstantiated and unfounded.”
“It is unfortunate that the Department of Health has chosen to proceed in this manner without affording Dr. Ribellia the due process he deserves,” Kearns stated. “It is also unfortunate that the reporting on this matter equates allegations with fact. Dr. Ribellia denies these allegations and looks forward to defending himself and clearing his name.”
In a press release Wednesday morning, the state Department of Health reported Ribellia’s chiropractic license was immediately suspended, pending further disciplinary and legal action.
Charges allege that Ribellia asked several of his female patients to disrobe for treatment when disrobing was not required. The Washington State Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission also alleges Ribellia inappropriately touched the patients’ breasts and genitalia while performing treatments. Ribellia also allegedly required his employees to come in for free chiropractic treatment when they were ill instead of allowing them to take sick leave, according to Department of Health records.
“Dr. Ribellia has an outstanding and well-earned reputation for treating his patients with dignity and respect,” Kearns stated. “In close to 40 years of practice, he has never touched a patient inappropriately and has likewise never performed an unnecessary procedure. Family Lifestyle Chiropractic stands behind Dr. Ribellia and will continue to serve the needs of its patients.”
Ribellia cannot practice as a chiropractor in Washington until the charges are resolved, and he has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and suspension.
Since the allegations were made public by the Department of Health Wednesday morning, Moses Lake police Capt. Mike Williams told iFIBER ONE News the department has been contacted by multiple people making similar allegations against Ribellia. Detectives are actively investigating the new claims.
Police are asking any other potential victims to contact the Moses Lake Police Department at 509-762-1160 to provide a statement.
Williams also said the department began an investigation in early 2016, where two victims made allegations against Ribellia that were “sexual in nature.” The case was filed with the prosecutor’s office. The case remains open and no charges have been filed.
