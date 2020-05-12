MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake City Council on Tuesday approved contracting with Ellensburg-based HopeSource in a partnership to provide a tent camp site and services for the city’s homeless.
By a 6-1 vote, the council authorized City Manager Allison Williams to enter the city into a contract with HopeSource. Councilmember Karen Leibrecht was the lone “no” vote.
The city’s plan, possible with $388,000 in funding provided to Grant County during the COVID-19 pandemic, is to provide a temporary camp on city-owned property in the Longview Tracks area. The city will provide tents, hand washing stations, hand sanitizing stations, portable restrooms and showers, along with additional security and police presence, while HopeSource will manage the program by providing services including outreach, intake, assessment and screening, coordinated entry, COVID-19 quarantine in motels, wellness checks, food support delivery and transportation, according to city documents.
“Under the current funding source, the plan would need to identify the proven ability to partner with the Grant County Health District to identify, isolate and quarantine potential COVID-19 cases while providing essential basic services to the homeless population,” the city’s request for proposals states. Under the request, HopeSource must be ready to deliver services by May 29.
While Councilmember Leibrecht said she was happy that HopeSource was interested in the project, she “adamantly opposed the location.” The site will be located on the west side of Longview Street, between Kinder Road and Curry Street.
“I dare say, not anyone on this council would like to have this across the street from their house,” Leibrecht said, adding she felt the location “adjacent to a neighborhood that struggles” was the path of least resistance.
“I feel that if we are going to take this task on as a city, it needs to be a fair assessment of where it’s being put,” Leibrecht added.
Councilmember Dean Hankins, who served on the city’s homeless subcommittee, said the city has searched for other locations in the city but the site in Longview Tracks was the “best option we had.”
Police Chief Kevin Fuhr, who served as interim city manager when the city was developing its homeless plan, said the Longview Tracks location is already close to several homeless camps, and provides access to food and a bus route on North Stratford Road.
The city council also expressed concerns with the proximately of the site to Longview Elementary School. City Manager Allison Williams said she has been in contact with Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek, who told her the district wants to work through the process with the city.
“The school district recognizes that this is an at-risk neighborhood,” Williams said, but said working with HopeSource could bring in a coordinated effort by service providers to the community that could benefit the entire neighborhood.
Also during Tuesday night’s meeting, the council approved a resolution to implement an Affordable Housing Tax Credit, which would provide about $56,800 in funding annually for 20 years. The move does not rate the city’s sales tax but instead requires the state to distribute a percentage of the tax revenue back to the city.
