MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake City Council has agreed to move forward with plans for an about 30,000 square foot recreation center, expected to be completed in March 2022.
The decision comes after an hour long study session Tuesday night that included presentations from city staff and Lee Driftmier with The Driftmier Architects. While the council can’t officially approve construction until the bid process is complete, the council approved an amended contract with Driftmier to complete the architectural design of the facility that will replace the Larson Recreation Center, closed since 2014.
The amended contract includes an additional $370,353 for design and construction engineering, bringing the total architectural contract cost to about $821,000, about the average cost for the estimated $11.5 million project.
I think in the 10 years I’ve been on the council, I don’t remember anything that we, as a council, have done for the youth of our city,” Mayor David Curnel said. “I think this is something we need to take on to show a commitment to the youth of our community…I think it’s time for us to step up.”
The two-story facility will offer a number of amenities, including a multipurpose gym with an indoor track suspended above the gym, classroom space, locker rooms including several designated for hockey and offices for the Parks and Recreation department, which would move out of its current building that also houses the police department.
The city’s Park, Recreation and Open Space Plan approved by the council in 2016 shows the need for an indoor recreation center or activity center, based on a comprehensive community survey. The plan also indicates a major need for indoor recreation space.
City staff previously told the council that architects are about a month out from completing the design and pulling building permits.
Information provided by Finance Director Cindy Jensen indicates the city is in a good position to take on longterm debt for the proposed recreation center.
(1) comment
How about stay in your existing offices, cut the cost of the rec center, and fix that piece of garbage called S Division St with the savings?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.