MOSES LAKE - Over the last six months, Moses Lake city officials say as many as 15 vagrants have been living along the activity trail in the Neppel Park area.
As a result, the city is fielding increasing complaints about the presence of homeless people living in the area. Garbage and other debris has been accumulating which translates into an eyesore for those living nearby and folks using the trail.
While the city appears to be the conduit for fielding complaints, the vagabonds are situated on the private property that borders city-owned property. The private parcels are owned by the Columbia Basin Railroad. However, because the debris and garbage is in eye shot from city property, municipal crews do clean up trash from time to time.
City officials believe that the wanderers will leave or be forced to leave once the city’s new homeless camp has been established.
“The City has a trespass agreement with the railroad, but the homeless camp is the ultimate solution. Our trespass agreements will be more effective when the city has the homeless camp in place that will offer a place for the homeless to go instead of public and private property. As background, a trespass citation is only a misdemeanor crime which means that if the person issued the citation fails to go to court then a misdemeanor warrant is issued, and right now the jail will not take misdemeanor charges or warrants,” City of Moses Lake spokeswoman Lynee Lynch told iFIBER ONE News.
The city of Moses Lake is moving forward with leasing a property along East Broadway Avenue to serve as a homeless camp site. The city council on Sept. 22 agreed to negotiate a two-year lease for the site at 1049 E. Broadway Ave., the former Penhaullerick’s lumber yard along state Route 17. The city had initially planned to have a homeless camp at Longview Tracts, but backed off those plans after feedback from the public as well as concerns from the Moses Lake School District due to the proposed location sitting less than 700 feet from Longview Elementary School. The proposed site would include portable housing units and security, with access for homeless allowed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
It is believed that the homeless population dispersed somewhat after property owner Mick Hansen of Moses Lake forced a makeshift homeless camp from his abandoned lumberyard property on Marina Drive in April.
City officials hope to the homeless camp constructed and established by November 1, 2020.
(5) comments
Is there some zoning law, regulation or something that only allows the homeless to “shelter” from 9 pm to 6 am? I’m not a fan of these camps in general but if you are going to have one, what is the rationale behind forcing people to leave between those hours and where, exactly, do you expect them to go? Very few of us leave our home at 6 am and stay out until 9 pm every day of the week and particularly so in the freezing winter months. If you are going to actually help these people, why not let them stay in place around the clock and offer some services or amenities for them? Even pets are entitled to shelter from the bitter cold— the only option these folks have is to loiter in nearby businesses for 15 hours before they can go home.
How is a homeless camp on Broadway Extended going to stop camps along the activity trail or anywhere else. The 9pm-6AM camp will only be used if there is some incentive provided (free needles, drugs, food). I volunteered several times at the warming center when it was open. Over the couple of years, even this devolved into barely controlled chaos. Rules were "guest" were supposed to arrive by a certain time, no leaving and coming back, no going out to smoke, etc. These rules were not enforced. A few guest slept in chairs, but most were in and out in various stages of tweaking.
What model is the City of Moses Lake using to show where a homeless camp has succeeded and how is success being defined?
Just a reminder: What you condone you will get more of.
If I owned a business on Broadway extended, I would be irate and thensome, at the city inviting the homeless out there as constant foot traffic. It's not as if they stay confined to their assigned area. They will contaminant everything they see and touch. The idiots on the council, and our new "I have the good feelz" city manager took the money, and now they're doing the same stupid thing that every dem controlled city does. The more you spend on anything, the more of it you get.. We will now have an unending supply of homeless.. Well done, city "leadership"...
Good God, Goggins. Do you even have an elementary spell-check on your "journalist's" writing device? It's "eye sore" not "eye soar," you Fox news wannabe.
And it's not an anomaly. Virtually every piece you "write" has a spelling error, grammar crime, journalism fail or all three. It's really not that hard, but you've never had a copy editor punt you because you're not a journalist, you're an RTV punk who got into it because he liked Rush Limbaugh on the radio. Weak.
Anyway, the city's smartly taking Democrat money for the homeless that was part of their CARES Act. And then making its "shelter" open only from 9 pm to 6 am, whereupon the homeless can go find a home somewhere else? So, uh, they'll toting their belongings along Broadway Extended every night and morning? Nah.
An audit of how the city is actually allocating the federal money it's getting will DEFINITELY be in order.
