MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Community Health Centers will begin outdoor prescreening at both the Moses Lake and Quincy locations next week.
Anyone who comes to the clinics will be assessed for respiratory symptoms before entering the building. If a patient comes in for an appointment that cannot be completed over the phone, the patient and anyone with them will be screened.
Also effective Friday, the clinics are changing how medical visits are scheduled. The clinics will offer over the phone and drive-up visits, with in-clinic visits used only if deemed medically necessary.
“All medical visits are important to us which is why many routine preventative visits will be conducted as telephone visits,” stated Chief Executive Officer Sheila Berschauer.
Patients are still asked to call before seeking care at the clinics. The Moses Lake clinic can be reached at 509-765-0674 and the Quincy clinic at 509-787-6423.
