MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Community Health Center is expanding its drive-up clinics at both the Moses Lake and Quincy locations.
The clinics will have additional capacity to accommodate more patients to be seen faster and in a more private setting.
“Call, Schedule, Drive up”: the clinic’s process allows patients to stay in their vehicles while being examined for respiratory symptoms, helping prevent the spread of COVID-19 and other contagions.
“We continue to ask patients to call before coming in and to do their part to keep themselves and their loved ones healthy by using preventative measures,” health center officials stated.
The clinics in Moses Lake and Quincy on Monday began pre-screening all patients prior to entering the facilities. Patients are asked five questions including:
- Do you have a cough?
- Do you have a fever?
- Are you experiencing difficulty breathing?
- Have you been exposed to anyone who has been diagnosed with lab-confirmed COVID-19?
- Have you traveled internationally at any point with the last 14 days?
If a patient responds ‘yes’ to the pre-screening questions, they will be seen in the drive-up clinic.
Only visits deemed medically necessary will be seen in the clinic. All other visits have been switched to drive-up or over the phone, unless they can be rescheduled.
To make an appointment or to be seen in the drive-up clinic, call 509-787-9814.
