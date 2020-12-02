MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake daycare is dealing with COVID-19 exposure after an outbreak affecting two children attending her daycare and a staff member.
On Wednesday, Little Chiefs Daycare Owner April Ramirez disclosed that a teacher and two school-aged children who attended her daycare have tested positive for the virus.
Per the recommendation of the health district, Ramirez says her school-aged daycare room will be closed two weeks, with the most recent case reported on Tuesday.
All the infected have been asked to quarantine at home for two weeks.
Ramirez says the first of the positive cases affecting those at her daycare was reported two weeks ago. Prior to that, Ramirez says she has had zero cases of coronavirus at her daycare.
Ramirez says she’s keeping the daycare open and is doing deep cleaning and sanitization of the facility. She also says she’s fully heeded the guidance given by the Grant County Health District in ensuring that teachers and kids are protected from COVID-19.
It's unclear how many in total have been exposed to the virus at the daycare.
