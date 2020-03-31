MOSES LAKE - A local dentist is using his own resources to develop and donate medical masks to local nurses and hospice care workers.
Dr. Craig Harder, owner of Moses Lake Family Dentistry has been in business for 24 years, but the pace of his practice has slowed to a crawl due to the coronavirus pandemic. Harder is only accepting emergency patients which averages out to one per day.
Closed to the general public until May 18, Harder spends his time doing some good for those who are potentially exposed to the deadly coronavirus. Harder has repurposed his 3D printer to make plastic medical masks, a device typically used to make teeth. So far, Harder says he’s made 18 masks and plans to continue to make a lot more during the coronavirus pandemic.
From start to finish, Harder says it takes six hours to make each mask. Harder says he got the design from the Billings Clinic out of Billings, Montana. Harder says he puts the layout on a build plate which sends information to the printer. The printer uses 350 separate plastic layers to build the mask. The mask is then soaked in an isopropyl alcohol and is put into a curing unit afterwards.
Harder says the masks are more effective than an N95 model which has a 95% filtration rate. Harder’s masks have a 99.97% filtration rate.
Harder donated one of his masks to a nurse during our visit to his office on Tuesday.
With lots of downtime to think, Harder continues to ponder the future of his dental practice. Harder told iFIBER ONE News that he stands to lose $300,000 as a result of COVID-19 crisis. Harder fears that without the help of business grants and Small Business Administration loans, he believes he would be forced to close.
However, there’s a way out according to Harder. Large dental corporations are apparently taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis by making vast offers to buy countless independently-owned dental clinics across America. Harder believes that corporate-owned dental businesses will own up to 50% of the market within the next several years.
As far Craig’s staff of six employees, all have applied for standby unemployment insurance.
Wow what a nice guy!
What an awesome dude!
