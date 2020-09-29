MOSES LAKE - Two people employed at Moses Lake Domino’s Pizza have tested positive for coronavirus.
iFIBER ONE News got its information from the eatery’s Facebook page and a restaurant representative Tuesday morning. The pizza parlor announced the news on its Facebook page Monday afternoon.
As a result, the Moses Lake Domino’s location will close at 5 p.m. over the next couple of days. The store’s manager says the closure is due to reduced staffing and deep cleaning.
The pizza parlor says both employees who tested positive only worked 1-2 says per week. The first employee to test positive was put on a 14-day quarantine 10 days ago and the other employee tested positive on Friday, Sept. 25.
Other employees at the Moses Lake location are undergoing COVID-19 testing as a precaution.
(3) comments
Think I'll wait until I know all the details before I criticize!
that's bs , they should have told employees 10 days ago someone had test positive for covid not 2 days ago , thats how its spreading, carelessness.. so if my kids end up with covid because of your lack of abilities to let employees know , i will be one pissed off mother and probably see what measures I need to take for the simple fact you (the manager) have no regard to other humans
Watch they will come up with a new pizza special, $5 Covoroni and cheese personal size
