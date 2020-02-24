YAKIMA - A Moses Lake man is under investigation for vehicular assault following a crash early Sunday morning on Highway 12 in Yakima.
Daniel A. Mendoza Acosta, 23, was driving a 2006 Lexus IS east in the westbound lanes of Highway 12 just before 2 a.m. when he collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Acura TSX, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Mendoza Acosta was not injured in the wreck. The driver of the other vehicle, a 34-year-old Wapato man, was hurt and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.
State troopers reported drugs or alcohol were involved. The state patrol is seeking a charge of vehicular assault against Mendoza Acosta.
Both vehicles involved in the collision were impounded as evidence, according to the state patrol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.