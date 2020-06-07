MOSES LAKE - On Sunday, the Moses Lake Dutch Bros coffee stand announced that an employee has tested positive for coronavirus.
A press release stated that the employee took a COVID-19 test on June 4 and received positive test results on June 7. The employee has been asked to self-isolate for 14 days and the coffee stand has temporarily closed for deep cleaning and sanitization.
Dutch Bros says the employee worked morning to midday shifts on 5/15, 5/22, 5/29 and 6/2; afternoon shifts on 5/14, 5/17, 5/19, 5/21, 5/26 and 5/28; and evening shifts on 5/16, 5/23, 5/24, 5/30 and 5/31. The Grant County Health District is now working with Dutch Bros to ensure that proper protocols be adhered to and safeguards be put in place.
Additional actions taken include temporary suspension of use of personal mugs, temporary closure of walk-ins and walk ups, a cashless payment system, and PPE requirements for all employees.
As of Sunday night, the Moses Lake Dutch Bros says it does not have a reopening date established.
(6) comments
the Malitia's brought it...It is Trump's disease!
Really people?! Are u really that dumb?? It has NOTHING to do with jay inslee or any other politician. It’s the CDC and the WHO. Plus thousands of doctors and scientists. This is a real thing!! And it’s NOT just gonna go away unless we do something about it!! My only hope is that none of you lose a loved one to the coronavirus like I did.
@my2cents4ya... I would like to redirect the question of, "Are u really that dumb" back at YOU.. You even admitted "its" NOT gonna go away..
So since the rest of us are "dumb".. Let's hear your GREAT plan to "do something about it".. What are you going to do against a VIRUS that has no cure OTHER than the human body catching it and developing an immunity to it..What is YOUR Plan??
Maybe your plan is to stay home and have everything distant?? So who is going to pay everyone's mortgage while we all do nothing and stay home?? So who is going to pay everyone's power bills while we all do nothing and stay home?? So who is going to pay everyone's car payment while we all do nothing and stay home?? who is going to pay everyone's internet bills while we all do nothing and stay home?? who is going to going to fix things while we all do nothing and stay home?? You whole concept is honestly, self serving, ignorant, nieve, childish and just plain juvenile who does not understand ANYTHING about keeping everyone with the food on the table, lights on, items we have come to expect and enjoy (thing we lob into one word -- Economy)
And your past posts have shown that you are not only a hypocrite but also a self serving hypocrite also.. You go shopping you have traveled you are expecting things from OTHER people but then complain the whole time that nobody is "taking this seriously"..
To take this seriously (which it's really not in the grand scheme of things) NOBODY should be working EXCEPT communication personnel, power company personnel, and basic foods would be distributed out at central locations by personnel in full body PPE.. NOT going to Dutch bros for coffee, NOT going to Mcdonald for big macs, NOT going to Wal-mart for arts and crafts and toys, NOT going to Home Depot to buy plants and home decorations..
And THEN EVERYONE who isn't truly deemed "essential" would be FIRED and you'd be confined at home and if you left for any reason the punishments would be SEVERE..
So NO this isn't the "real thing".. At best this is trial run of what could happen.. And you are right this isn't going to go away.. So why are you so worried about it.. STAY HOME if it scares you so badly and accept what comes to people who stay somewhere and don't work.. Stop complaining about it if you don't want to have a half way normal life.. Stay inside.. Watch Opera re-runs.. Watch every video uploaded onto Youtube.. Just let me live my life as I see fit..
Jay Inslee is just a small cog in the scheme of things. Bill Gates, George Soros and their ilk is where the blame should be placed.
I'm not really sure how Jay Inslee who is the ONE person that shut down this State is "just a small cog" and how Bill gates is somehow to blame.. Yeah yeah i've heard the conspiracy nonsense that he owns a drug company that whatever.. The guy has 50 BILLION dollars, i'm sure he owns shares in a lot of companies..
Jay Inslee though is the ONLY person who has the authority and DID shut down the ENTIRE Washington State economy for the duration that he did.. Other states did not shut down and they are no better and no worse than we are..
It was only a matter of time before a "take-out" food was part of the CoronaVirus problem.. It's too bad.
But Guess what FOLKS --- NOBODY CARES anymore!! If you haven't noticed almost everyone has moved on with their lives and said this CoronaVirus doomsday scenario isn't as bad as Democratic Governor Jay Inslee led us to believe as he DESTROYED jobs and livelihoods..
You watch when Dutch Bros opens back up (regardless of what "cleaning" they do) cars will be backed up and blocking traffic as they always do.. Why?? Because NOBODY cares anymore!!
Idiot Inslee I swear!!
