MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Dutch Bros coffee stand on south Stratford Rd. has reopened several days after learning that one of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus.
A press release stated that the employee took a COVID-19 test on June 4 and received positive test results on June 7 which lead to the temporary closure of the coffee stand. The employee was asked to self-isolate for 14 days.
As for the employee who tested positive, Dutch Bros says they are doing well and are exhibiting minimal symptoms.
The coffee stand's closure spanned from Sunday, June 7 through Wednesday June 10. In the interim, the company had brought in a third-party cleaning crew to clean and sanitize the building.
Dutch Bros says all employees who were exposed to the infected staff member have been tested for coronavirus and all results came back negative.
Dutch Bros is assuring its customers that they are not at risk of being exposed to the virus.
