MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Education Association (MLEA) has issued a statement after school district board president Elliott Goodrich suggested pay cuts across the board during the school closures.
“In light of Mr. Goodrich’s recent negative comments about teachers, Moses Lake Education Association must respond to the statements made,” association officials stated in a letter to the school board. “It is unfortunate that our school board president made some disrespectful, ill-informed comments that insulted an entire staff of educators, we should remember that Mr. Goodrich’s comments DO NOT represent the values of our staff, our district administrators, or our community. When statements are made that are so negative and purposefully derogatory, as what was said, it is obvious that Mr. Goodrich doesn’t have the best interests of the school district in mind. Mr. Goodrich continually promotes his own ideals of what he feels is best for MLSD. He is not unbiased or impartial in his representation of the community or with his publicly stated opinions, which is a total disregard of the oath that all school board members taken when they are sworn into office.”
Goodrich during the March 26 board meeting suggested pay cuts, “maybe 20 percent, so in other words, one day of pay a week” as the district has transitioned to online learning during the mandatory closure.
“And I know people are not putting in the same hours that they were before,” Goodrich stated. “Yes, we’re teaching online. Yes, we’re providing meals and doing some things, but it is fundamentally not the same situation as when we have 8,600 kids inside our buildings all day long.”
Goodrich’s full statement can be found here: https://bit.ly/2w7pCoS
“I want to re-emphasize that while work looks different, there are still a lot of people working very hard. Work looks differently today than it did two weeks ago,” Superintendent Josh Meek said following Goodrich’s comments during the board meeting.
“As a district, we’ve agreed on a remote learning plan that means our work looks much different than it does when we’re in our classrooms, but that doesn’t mean it’s any less challenging or difficult,” MLEA representatives stated. “Educators are still preparing lessons and materials, still connecting with students and their families and still working to provide the best learning opportunities possible in this challenging environment for the students in our community.”
MLEA leadership and bargainers have been involved in continuous discussions with district administration over the past two weeks, MLEA officials stated.
“Our district administration understands and respects the difficulties and challenges that everyone is experiencing in this new environment,” MLEA officials added. “The teachers of the Moses Lake School District will continue to provide instruction to the best of their ability because of the care and dedication they have to their profession and their students. We do this in spite of the lack of support and understanding that Mr. Goodrich and other board members have shown.”
A petition on Change.org urging Goodrich to resign from the board has garnered more than 900 signatures since the petition was created March 27 by Matthew Paluch, who has also posted on his Facebook that he plans to run for the school board position currently held by Goodrich.
“The school district staff just accomplished an extraordinary feat switching from primary in-person instruction to 100% online instruction in one week,” Paluch wrote with the petition. “Their hard work has ensured that the students of Moses Lake continue to receive a quality education during a national emergency. They deserve every penny (and more) for the tremendous job they have done. Elliot’s statement makes it impossible for him to lead the district moving forward. The right thing for him to do is resign.”
iFIBER ONE News has reached out to Goodrich via his district email but Goodrich has yet to respond.
My goodness why. The teachers aren’t even doing as much. I know 3 that haven’t even replied to my 1 email about where to find the assignments. The bus drivers aren’t driving their routes. Janitors aren’t cleaning all day. The aids aren’t there. All the administrators aren’t doing anything so why they should be paid is beyond me. There are a ton of school employees that aren’t working. And a handful that are. So pay the handful and no one else.
When Teachers go on strike, it's not for the dedication towards their students. It's for the want of more money. When teachers ultimately win out, the state just doesn't automatically fire up the money machine, They raise taxes somewhere to cover the increase where everyone ends up paying for it including those citizens that didn't get a raise. If the district actually went out and did what they promised when they proposed the second high school bond then people would probably be a little more sympathetic towards the whole process, but again people are stuck paying more taxes for what? Everyone is entitled to an opinion and everyone is right because it's their own opinion and I do see a little hypocrisy in the unbiased statement from the MLEA.
Man, where should I start with this article? Both sides are biased, so claiming the other side is biased has little merit. The teachers union doesn't like the idea of having to make sacrifices for the greater good. It's interesting on the mlea dot org website that their picture is them picketing for more money. They even get paid more money when there are extra kids in their classrooms, per their contract on 17-20. I just can't see how they are suffering at all.
It's important to be fiscally responsible, whether with your own money, or someone else's. There isn't an endless supply of money, I don't care where it comes from.
You do realize that the money for educator pay is already budgeted for? And they don't get to save that money and just use it for whatever they see fit. You cannot simply compare a public sector organization to a private business. It's like comparing apples to bananas. What exactly is the 'Greater Good' that you are referring to? And of course they get paid more when they are overloaded. Imagine having 30 kids in a class that you have to tailor lessons to. I have no idea why you are so against the education system, but hey, you do you, boo.
Nate is right on ! Why put more stress on teachers ! It's no one's fault. I as a tax payer going to get money back? Heck no ! So what is Goodrich's point? We need to come together and understand the teachers are going to continue to teach in a different direction!!!!
