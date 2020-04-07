MOSES LAKE - When word came down about the coronavirus-induced pause in traditional K-12 education, local educators faced what initially seemed like an insurmountable task in keeping kids learning the remainder of the school year. School administrators questioned how they could continue to educate students while maintaining emotional and physical safety. Moses Lake School District Superintendent Josh Meek says while large-scale remote delivery of education has never been done, he says he and his staff embraced the challenge. Over the course of three days, the entire district executed a plan that distributed of hundreds of school-issued laptops, Hot Spots, and digital resources for students.
"I could not be more proud of the team-approach our District has developed to ensure we meet the needs of students in multiple ways. There is not one person on our staff who hasn't just dove in to do whatever it takes," said Meek.
For the past several years, MLSD has already been redefining what learning looks like. In the fall of 2018, the District began its 1-to-1 Initiative, issuing over 4,700 Chromebook devices to each student in grades 5-12. Daily access to technology, as well as curriculum specifically designed to educate students on its use, has reportedly prepared students with enhanced and extended learning opportunities both in and outside the classroom. By providing these new tools, technology, and resources for students and staff months ago – the District was almost entirely equipped to handle remote delivery for continued learning amidst the Coronavirus closure.
Through online learning, teachers use apps like Google Classroom, Flip Grid, and Hangouts to connect with their students on a daily basis.
Administrators say Moses Lake teachers, principals, and staff have succeeded in their goal to connect with every student each school day.
Joe Connolly, MLSD Chief Operations Officer echoed the administrative body’s opinion on how the district has handled this unprecedented situation.
"The display of interdepartmental-communication and camaraderie is truly extraordinary! The self-motivation, dedication, and willingness of our staff to take on any job to get the work done, is beyond admirable. I just can't say enough about how honored I am to be a part of this amazing organization,” said Connolly.
In addition to distance learning, the district also managed to fully maintain its meal program for at-risk kids.
Food Service Department Manager Mel Lopez was complementary of her colleagues.
"I am very proud of our employees," Lopez states. "From day one, they have been amazing– stepping in to get the children of Moses Lake meals during this hard time."
MLSD’s Food Service staff prepares over 1400 meals every weekday, which are delivered at 13 locations around Moses Lake with support from the Transportation Department.
(5) comments
I'm going to say it again, dissolve the unions. Costs to taxpayers will go down and quality will go up because results will actually matter then.
I applaud the teachers and MLSD for being very reactive in these crazy times. What I don’t understand is the need for so much support staff. The Athletic Directors, receptionists, security, food preparation, grounds keepers, janitorial staff, coaches are still being paid for what? In tough times we get lean and use the public funds properly. If a business were to run like MLSD it would be bankrupt.
I'm glad that the meal program is continuing. I'm unimpressed with the distance learning. 2 hours a day at home v. 6 hours a day in school isn't making kids smarter. Elliot was right to suggest a reduction in pay. Now a teacher can efficiently teach that one class once per day instead of repeating it 6 times during a normal school day at school.
It’s awesome to see these MLSD employees still putting in the work to help our children during these trying time. I see them putting in long hours from home to stay connected with their students to facilitate their needs in education to make it less stressful on the parents and children. #taxpayersstandbehindyou
Talk about a bogus public relations attempt.. They literally went through each department boasting how each department was doing such a great job..Give me a break.. Ask ANY employee how good they are doing and MOST will tell you they are doing a good job.
I have said it before and I'll say it again -- I am a believer that online learning is actually BETTER than the old 150 year old traditional way of classrooms.. But how the teachers are doing it and the "free reign" they have.. What a crock.. In order for a true distant learning to be successful there HAS more than assignments given. The computer must immediately identify a student struggling and give instruction amongst a lot of other algorithms.
Moses Lake School District does NOT have a true fully functioning distant learning program yet other than to issue assignments and say email me if you are stuck.. It’s better than nothing but not by much. The test results as time goes by will tell the true story..
But let’s just face it folks – Nobody cares anymore what is “taught” or what isn’t. Hopefully next year we will have new leadership in Washington State and a better understanding how to work WITH people instead of against them..
On a side note-- I do smile that everyone who voices their opinion how what is going on is ok and "taxpayersstandbehindyou".. Come to find out they are ALL GOVERNMENT EMPLOYEES leeching the system so they only speak because they are self serving in their motives..
