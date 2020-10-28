MOSES LAKE - With the city of Moses Lake set to open its homeless sleep center next month, the city has approved a 24/7 camping ban.
The city council on Tuesday approved an updated anti-camping ordinance that bans camping in any park, street or public property at any time. The ordinance also includes a ban on sleeping in a car or leaving personal property in those same areas.
Following a 2018 federal appeals court decision that prohibited cities from criminalizing camping or sleeping in open public spaces if they have nowhere else to go, the city continued to prohibit overnight camping in city parks but camping was allowed in other public spaces. Now, the city will soon have a location for homeless individuals to go overnight, allowing the city to enforcement more stringent anti-camping measures.
The homeless sleep center, located at the corner of East Broadway Avenue and state Route 17, will include 35 one-person sleeping sheds. The sheds do not have power but are insulated, according to Chief Kevin Fuhr.
Fuhr added the police department will not begin enforcement the camping ban until the sleep center is open, likely around mid-November. According to the 2019 Point-in-Time Homeless Count, there were 82 unsheltered homeless individuals counted in Grant County, including 52 in Moses Lake.
The city council on Tuesday also authorized the signing of a contract with HopeSource to manage the sleeping center, which is being funded by COVID-19 grant funds as well as a Department of Commerce Emergency Solutions grant.
I agree these people would rather do drugs then get themselves help, its very sad and i honestly hate the fact that they are peeing and pooping in our lakes seeing that a majority of them are camping out on lakes
It's pretty easy to wind up homeless. Consider this: 40% of Americans have less than $400 in the bank to tide them over if they hit a rough patch, according to a Moody's Analytics study prepared for the Federal Reserve.
Ah, but the beauty of ML's plan: Take the Democrats' bleeding heart homeless money, use it to build a non-functional "shelter," and then claim the homeless have somewhere to go -- so the city can claim it's complying with the Federal court when it goes full Nazi on the homeless. All 52 of them.
Seems like a lot of trouble just to be mean to 50 people. We have potato sheds around here, ya know.
That same 40% are the people I see in the grocery store using government program money on one shopping cart and paying cash for the alcohol and cigarettes that fill the second cart. That 40% is the same group of people I see stacked up at fast food restaurants instead of cooking. That same 40% are the one I see living in government houses while there kids walk around school with a $1500 iphone. That same 40% were the same people that went out and partied and got high instead of working 3 jobs to put themselves the college. Those people with under $400 in their savings made/make poor decisions and need to be held accountable for their choices. The ONLY way people learn is by facing the consequences of their decisions. By providing these people with free everything is doing them a disservice. They are being cheated out of learning and progressing and true lifelong satisfaction of accomplishment.
So are you implying that everyone that needs help from the government does this? I agree with SO much of what you say, except not all of the people receiving help do this. It’s so disgusting when I see people who get help also using it for the wrong reasons.
You are absolutely correct that not everyone does this and that some are truly in need BUT the profession that I work in has taught me that the percentage of truly needy people is so miniscule that having an inept government organization try to help these people is doing society, as whole,a disservice. It's creating more dependant and personal failures than its solving.
It’s not a great solution, but I guess it’s a solution. Albeit a solution that is not necessarily sustainable.
The issue here is drug addiction and/or mental illness. Two societal problems that aren’t easily remedied. Do you know and addict or have an addict in your family? If you did, perhaps you’d have a better understanding of how many layers there are to the problem. It’s not as simple as “wanting” to get a job and pay rent. It’s so much more complex and deeply layered than that. But I guess leaving people to freeze to death is the solution. Right? That’s where we are as a society I guess. Unless it concerns an unborn fetus. Then we’re vehemently pro-life?? Got it.
I don’t want drug addicts or mental illness to affect people in my society. I want everyone to have a job, a good life, a place to call home and enough food to eat. But that isn’t reality. We are a first world country filled with people who have no safety net in these cases. Turning your back and saying “get a grip or freeze to death” is a lazy mindset. I don’t know the answer. But at least the city is trying. Perhaps the people bitching about this solution should have attended the meetings the city had when asking for community input. It was right on the city website. But just like leaving people to freeze to death, I guess it’s just easier to complain then actually work together toward a solution.
Way to "muddy" up the waters.
You’re incredibly predictable. But keep it up. It shows what a misogynistic asshole you are. You know nothing about me. Don’t assume you have it all figured out. But again, LAZY MINDSET.
In know right......It's just like clockwork......I spew out truth, logic and reason.
I can't help but wonder how many of these "sheds" will end up being burned to the ground once you have people lighting fires inside to stay warm - or how many homeless will perish in the flames because there appears to be only one form of egress.
Could someone associated with this encampment kindly take the time to explain the rationale for allowing the homeless to “sleep” in an unseated shelter overnight but kick them out at 6 am to spend the next 15 hours roaming nearby stores trying to get out of the cold? Also, unless you have locking lockers of some type, exactly what do you expect these people to do with their few earthly possessions during the daytime hours? Pack them along or leave them outside to be rained and snowed on or stolen? I’m not trying to be too harsh, I just want to know if there are laws or zoning rules that are making this help be so limited?
Having them take their belongings with them is the only part of this scenario that makes sense. If they are forced to carry a backpack then local merchants can keep them out and prevent loitering by not allowing backpacks into their stores. This way we can still shop in relative peace and safety. If the city council would enact and no "pan handling" ordinance we could make life more difficult for them and encourage them to leave. Hopefully they would call it what it is "a city beautification ordinance".
I fully agree with you GeeKnee I was once homeless. However I am happy to hear that something is being done. A set of some kind of lockers or small storage area would be nice. Maybe some kind of donation from people in Moses .....I know I would donate something.
I was hoping the people who have those ugly half duplexes sitting in lots around town would donate them to the city to use for this shelter. I am amazed at how small the installed buildings are - doesn't look like someone could lay stretched out in them.
Hey John Q: Easy to make snarky comments. What's your solution? Treating mental illness and drug addiction cost money....lots of it. Wasn't aware of any major prostitution problems in Grant County but if so.....removing them from the camp seems an easy solution. But, snark and outrage don't cure social problems. Sorry.
We need to let natural selection run its course. If you would rather get high than get a job and pay rent, mother nature has a cure for it......it's called freezing to death. Pretty simple. Problem solved.
Do I want every homeless person to freeze to death? No of course not but for a growing number of people the consequences of their actions are being prevented or buffered by soft hearted liberal social policies which greatly reduce the motivation to reach our full potential here on this earth. When have to face freezing to death or getting a job, it's amazing how fast people get sober and healthy.
So if this is truly a shelter type of set up than none of the rooms will be permanently assigned to one individual. By that logic then, each sleeping pod will have someone new in it every night and there should be disinfected daily to stop the spread of COVID. What is Moses Lake plan for reducing the spread of this deadly diease? I mean come on, they obviously know it dangerous and contagious because they have closed down public access to most city controlled facilities. Are homeless people's lives less important than city employees. Moses lake has taken on the burden of housing them shouldn't it take on the full responsibility. These camps will be come and incubation facility for covid and then get spread into our community if proper cleaning procedures are not put in place and followed.
That should be a lot cheaper than a motel. Those motels down by the freeway are close to $150 per night. Is it first come first serve?
Just hang signs of each shed. Drugs, prostitution, mental illness.
That way you'll know which shed to go into.
