MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Farmers Market is set to softly open on May 9 as the organization treads carefully during the coronavirus pandemic.
The group made the announcement this week. The farmers market will take place at McCosh Park in Moses Lake from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 9. Market coordinators ask that everyone apply social distancing practices during market hours.
The market provides a venue for sellers of fresh produce, handmade foods, and homemade crafts. The farmers market will happen every Saturday through October 26.
