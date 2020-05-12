MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Parks and Recreation Department is offering a free webinar on “Healthcare and Your Retirement” on Wednesday with financial advisor James Shank.
The free online seminar begins at 5:25 p.m. and is expected to last about an hour-and-a-half, according to city officials.
Shank, a financial advisor with Edward Jones in Moses Lake, will address steps investors should take to prepare for health care costs, including Medicare and long-term care costs, to ensure their retirement savings stay healthy. There will also be a question and answer session during the seminar.
“Obviously, health care is very important to your life,” Shank stated. “If you don’t have good quality of life, it affects your resources. The fastest rising cost for our society has been health care in the past 20 years. If you haven’t prepared for a medical situation such as the COVID virus, you would have to spend your retirement money on taking care of yourself.”
To register for the meeting, visit https://bit.ly/2zkZo3a.
Seminar Webex meeting information:
Meeting number: 287 644 343
Meeting password: j38rBCmgmH5
Join by phone: 866-217-8584, 502620
