MOSES LAKE - The Moses Lake Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.
Firefighter and EMT Andrew Deering succumbed to injuries sustained over Labor Day weekend, according to the fire department. Details of his death were not immediately available but Deering was off-duty at the time.
“Local 1258 asks that you keep Andrew’s family in your prayers during this difficult time,” Moses Lake Firefighters posted on Facebook Thursday night.
The Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County Sheriff’s Office also shared their condolences for the Deering family and his fellow firefighters.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Deering family and the Moses Lake Fire Department,” Moses Lake police stated. “Andrew was a loving husband and dedicated firefighter and will be greatly missed by all that knew him.”
(1) comment
So sorry for the loss. Rest in peace sir.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.