MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake Firefighters and the Firefighters for Kids Foundation gathered Monday night to bring Christmas to more than 150 children.
Gifts, stockings, food, clothes and diapers were provided to 48 families in need at the Moses Lake Fire Station.
This is the third year Moses Lake firefighters and Firefighters for Kids have teamed up for the Christmas event. The goal each year is to sponsor at least 30 families.
“A sincere and heartfelt thank you to all of you you generously helped us help others this year,” Moses Lake firefighters posted on Facebook. Firefighters and the foundation have been collecting donations for the event since early November.
The Spokane-based Firefighters for Kids Foundation was started in 2005 with volunteer firefighters visiting children’s hospitals in the Spokane area. The foundation has now grown to provide Christmas gifts and meals, Easter events and fundraising efforts at children’s hospitals and the Ronald McDonald House.
This year, the foundation helped 468 families in several counties in the state during Christmas.
