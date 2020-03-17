MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake's fire department is asking the public to not fret over their staff's appearance when responding to medical calls.
On Tuesday, the Grant County Sheriff's Office released a statement announcing that all MLFD emergency personnel will wear hazardous material suits when responding to all emergency medical calls.
Fire officials say the initial appearance of the hazmat attire may be startling, but crews are wearing them out of an abundance of caution to keep the area's emergency response capacity as intact as possible during the coronavirus pandemic
