MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake’s girls basketball team exhibited championship aspirations after defeating Sunnyside 55-44 on Friday during the District 6 championship game.
Moses Lake maintained a 12-point advantage heading into halftime, but the Sunnyside girls showed signs of a comeback during the second half. Moses Lake kept poised and managed to get the win. No. 9 Moses Lake will face off against the No. 16 Decatur Golden Eagles in the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Big Bend Community College. Tip off is at 4 p.m.
After securing a perfect regular season, Warden didn’t do enough to prevent a blemish on their post-season record. Warden fell to La Salle 50-47 last weekend during the SCAC district championship game. La Salle maintained the lead during the entirety of the game. Warden will still advance to the regionals with a game against King’s at Big Bend Community College on Saturday, Feb. 29. Tip off is at noon.
Out of the local boys teams, Eastmont fell to West Valley in the District Championship game but it did beat Wenatchee in a nail-bitter to notch second place in the tournament. Eastmont will advance to the regionals. No. 15 Eastmont will take on No. 10 Olympia at Tumwater High School in Tumwater on Saturday, Feb. 29 at noon.
