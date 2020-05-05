MOSES LAKE - Unable to hold the usual graduation ceremony at Lions Field due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Moses Lake High School has planned a Class of 2020 parade for June 5.
“We cannot replace the experiences you have been deprived of, however, we have a plan to ensure that the Senior Class of 2020 will not be forgotten!” MLHS Principal Triscia Hochstatter stated.
In coordination with the Moses Lake Police Department and Grant County Health District, the school has planned a parade through town, beginning at 3 p.m. on June 5 with the staging of all seniors and their families at the Grant County Fairgrounds. Seniors are encouraged to decorate their vehicles and don their caps gowns.
The parade will begin at 4 p.m. and eventually divide into six smaller groups where each group will receive their diploma covers and have photo opportunities.
More information on the parade and other graduate-related events will be posted online here: http://www.mlsd161.org/2020grad/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.