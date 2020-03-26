MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake High School staff member has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the school district.
The district was informed by the Grant County Health District, which reported two new cases in Moses Lake on Thursday. A total of six cases have been confirmed in Moses Lake.
The Moses Lake High School staff member’s last day of contact at the school was on March 16, the last day of school for the district before schools across the state were closed.
“The guidelines for quarantine are 14 days after exposure. All individuals believed to have been exposed or in contact with the staff member will receive communication directly from the health district,” school district officials stated. “We know that this news is concerning. We urge you to please remain at home and monitor your family’s symptoms through Monday, March 31.”
A total of 39 cases have been confirmed in Grant County as of Thursday, with another 32 probable cases and 150 pending test results, according to the health district.
