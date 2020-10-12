MOSES LAKE - After beginning the school year with full remote learning, Moses Lake High School will move to a hybrid/blended learning model beginning Nov. 2
The blended learning model, which includes a combination of in-person and remote instruction, was approved by the school on Thursday. In the model, students will be on campus two mornings a week with the rest of the time in remote learning. There will not be on-campus learning on Wednesday’s to allow for deep cleaning before students return to campus on Thursday.
Grant County still remains above the threshold of 75 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents set by state health officials who have recommended no in-person instruction until the rate meets the threshold. As of Oct. 7, Grant County had about 250 new cases per 100,000 residents over the previous two weeks, down from 427 cases per 100,000 residents back on Sept. 28. Superintendent Josh Meek said there has been some changes in what factors are being used to determine the virus’ spread in a community, including looking at the rate of positive tests.
The school board in August approved beginning the high school with remote learning only, reversing a previous decision to allow options of full-time in-person, blended learning and remote-only learning. Meek previous said the high school presents challenges in terms of cohorting, schedules, class requirements and hands-on learning. The district continues to work on how to have classes that are considered high-risk, including band, choir and PE; as well as Columbia Basin Tech Center classes and Running Start.
Meek said under updated WIAA guidelines, team practices and training can resume for high school sports with restrictions. Games and competitions for low risk sports — tennis, swimming and diving, golf, cross country, track and field and sideline/no-contact cheerleading and dance would also be allowed under the guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.