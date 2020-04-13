MOSES LAKE - A home was damaged by gunfire in an apparent drive-by shooting Sunday night in Moses Lake.
Multiple shots were fired about 10:15 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Clover Drive. Moses Lake police say 13 rounds struck a home, with several bullets going through multiple walls.
One resident was home at the time and was in the kitchen when the house was struck but no injuries were reported.
Officers located several shell casings at the scene, according to Moses Lake police. Investigators have been canvassing the area looking for any surveillance video.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Moses Lake police at 509-762-1160.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.