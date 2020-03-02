MOSES LAKE - A representative with Jack In The Box believes the so-called tooth found by a customer in a food item last weekend was not a tooth at all.
On Saturday, iFIBER ONE News shared a video of a local woman who claims she found a tooth in the chicken sandwich she ordered from the Moses Lake Jack In The Box on Saturday, Feb. 29. Jenica Jesse of Moses Lake turned in the item into to restaurant staff who gave her a full refund.
On Monday, iFIBER ONE News reached out to Jack In The Box where a representative informed us that he suspects that the item found in the sandwich was a hard piece of chicken cartilage. The material found by Jenica will be sent to the restaurant's quality assurance department for further inspection and will confirm what the item was that Jenica discovered in her sandwich. The restaurant’s representative also told us that the quality assurance department will follow up with Jenica to inform her what she found and will address any further concerns.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.