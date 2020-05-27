MOSES LAKE - Chelan Fresh has supplied The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints with nearly 120,000 pounds of donated produce.
As a result, the LDS chapel on Division Street in Moses Lake will pay-it-forward by distributing the goods in the form of 20-pound boxes on Saturdays on May 30, June 13 and June 27. Each pre-packaged box will contain 9 pounds of apples, 8 pounds of potatoes, and 3 pounds of onions.
Boxes will be delegated to those who need food from 9 a.m. to noon.
Volunteers will be adhering to proper social distancing protocol and will wear personal protective equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.