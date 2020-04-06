MOSES LAKE - The seasonal filling of Moses Lake is now underway.
The Moses Lake Irrigation and Rehabilitation District recently closed the lake’s dams resulting in slow but steady rise in water levels as of late March.
On Monday, a USGS reading showed that the lake is only two feet away from its spring/summer surface elevation of 1046.70 feet.
District officials say the lake levels are lowered each winter for shore clean up, maintenance, and to prevent dock damage when the lake freezes over.
District officials say the lake typically drops in elevation by about five feet during the winter.
District officials expect to see a slight improvement in lake quality after last summer’s dredging project that removed 50,000 cubic feet of sediment at the north end of the lake just north and south Stratford Rd.
So the dunes are open y can't we go fishing
Great. When can we go fishing?
No fishing allowed... You might be too close to other people in the middle of the lake.. There is no fun activities allowed if it is controlled by the Government.. You will be punished if you don't succumb to their authority. You cannot walk in a park, you cannot walk, run, or jump on state owned land and by GOD you are now allowed to fish on a rock laden lake.. You are lucky they don't confiscate your fishing poles and make owning a hook illegal.. You might go to the emergency room with a hook in your hand.. It's too dangerous I tell you!!!!
