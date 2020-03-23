MOSES LAKE - A Moses Lake man is accused of setting his father’s car on fire Sunday afternoon.
Moses Lake police had initially contacted the suspect, 33-year-old Andres Rocha, about 12:50 p.m. after Rocha reportedly filled fountain drink cups with gasoline at a gas station on West Broadway Avenue.
Rocha told police he didn’t have money to purchase a gas can and was taking the gasoline-filled cups to fill up his car. With no criminal act occurring, police let Rocha go after the initial contact.
At about 1:15 p.m., police and Moses Lake firefighters responded to the 3000 block of West Peninsula Drive after reports of a Hispanic male smashing windows to a vehicle, reportedly belonging to Rocha's father, before dousing it in gasoline and setting it on fire, according to Moses Lake police.
The car was fully-engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived and the vehicle was destroyed.
Multiple witnesses reportedly placed Rocha at the scene of the fire. Rocha was taken into custody and booked into Grant County Jail for first-degree arson.
