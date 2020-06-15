MOSES LAKE - Over the course of seven days, a Moses Lake man was reportedly involved in stealing at least four different cars, leading to two pursuits and was part of two burglaries.
Robert Patterson, 32, was arrested but released due to jail restrictions on June 6 for possession of a stolen car. On June 10, he was booked into Adams County Jail on a burglary charge after a pursuit of a stolen vehicle. He was released from jail the next day and reportedly stole a car in Ritzville, drove to Moses Lake ditched the vehicle, according to Moses Lake police.
On Saturday night, Moses Lake police located Patterson reportedly driving yet another stolen vehicle. Police say he was also tied to a burglary in Moses Lake.
Patterson this time was booked into Grant County Jail on two counts of possession of a stolen vehicle, one count of burglary and one count of theft of a motor vehicle, on top of the pending charges from last week.
(1) comment
Yep, only a mega-felony would keep him in the joint.
