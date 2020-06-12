MOSES LAKE - Less than a week after being arrested but released due to jail restrictions after being pulled over in a stolen vehicle, a Moses Lake man was arrested again Wednesday night after a pursuit involving another stolen car.
Robert Patterson, 32, was taken into custody last Saturday during a traffic stop where another passenger in the stolen car jumped into the driver’s seat and led officers on a chase before she crashed. Patterson was released at the scene due to booking restrictions at the Grant County Jail.
On Wednesday night, Moses Lake Street Crimes detectives were watching for Patterson at a house in the 3700 block of East Broadway Avenue. Patterson, wanted for a burglary in Adams County, was seen getting into a stolen Volkswagen and leaving the home.
Officers attempted a traffic stop but Patterson reportedly drove off at a high rate of speed. Officers terminated the pursuit due to safety concerns.
Police say Patterson eventually ditched the stolen car and tried to make his way back to the East Broadway home.
“Too bad for Patterson, officers were still in the area and rounded him up less than 20 minutes after he fled,” Moses Lake police stated. “Patterson denied all knowledge of the stolen car (despite being recognized by several officers getting in it), nor did he know how the keys to the stolen car ended up in his pocket.”
Patterson was booked into Adams County Jail on the burglary charge. Moses Lake police are seeking charges of felony eluding and possession of a stolen vehicle in Grant County.
Patterson's arrest on Wednesday was at least his fourth in less than a year. In August 2019, Patterson was arrested after attempting to flee from police on a motorcycle stolen from a storage unit facility. Less than two weeks later, Patterson was back in jail in connection to a robbery at a Moses Lake hotel.
(3) comments
This is not the cops fault. I pity them. All the risk & efforts for nothing. Someone needs to toss some gravel into the revolving doors bearings, seize the door solid. We have a fine example of what could happen in an area just 150 miles west of us.Seattle.
How many more cars does he have to steal to be charged as a 'mega-felon' so he can get locked up? Why not just give him the Covid so he has to stay at home for 2 weeks. He'd follow that rule, right?
so did they let him go again?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.