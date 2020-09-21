MOSES LAKE - A 33-year-old Moses Lake man died Sunday morning when his car rolled into an irrigation canal about five miles southeast of Ephrata.
Michael Mendoza was driving a 2004 Mazda 6 north on W20 canal road, located at the east end of Road 8 Northeast near Dodson Road Northwest, when he reportedly tried to turn around, causing the rear tire to roll over the canal embankment, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The vehicle slid over the embankment and rolled onto its top into the canal. Mendoza was found dead inside his car at about 6:30 a.m. Sunday. Deputies are working to build a timeline for when the crash may have occurred.
Mendoza’s body is in the care of the Grant County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy.
Deputies say Mendoza was not wearing a seat belt when he was pulled from the canal, possibly indicating he had unbuckled in an attempt to escape after his car rolled into the water.
The sheriff’s office Motor Traffic Unit continues to investigate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.